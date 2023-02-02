 Skip navigation
Vikings want to interview Ejiro Evero for defensive coordinator

  
Published February 2, 2023 01:13 AM
nbc_bfa_paytonbroncos_230201
February 1, 2023 04:38 PM
Mike Smith, Shalise Manza Young and Jim Trotter assess the Broncos’ hiring of Sean Payton and whether his name and status alone are worth the price in draft picks Denver paid to get him.

The Vikings have not hired a new defensive coordinator since firing Ed Donatell and part of the reason for that appears to be their desire to interview someone who is still up for head coaching jobs.

Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports that the Vikings want to interview Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for the position. Evero interviewed for the head coaching openings for several teams, including the Broncos, Cardinals, and Colts.

The Broncos are set to hire Sean Payton, but the other two teams have not tabbed new head coaches yet and Evero remains in the running. In addition to that, the Broncos previously denied the Falcons permission to interview Evero but that position could change with Payton expected to take over in Denver.

Minnesota has interviewed Ryan Nielsen, Sean Desai, Mike Pettine, and Brian Flores for the opening. Nielsen was hired by the Falcons and Flores is also a candidate in Arizona.