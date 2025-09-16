Vikings will put Aaron Jones on injured reserve

Vikings running back Aaron Jones is going to miss more than one game as a result of his hamstring injury.

According to multiple reports, Jones will be placed on injured reserve. That move will keep him out of at least the next four games.

The Vikings are signing running back Cam Akers to bolster their backfield options. Jordan Mason has been splitting time with Jones over the first two weeks and will move into the lead role in the Minnesota ground game.

Jones had 13 carries for 46 yards and three catches for 44 yards in the first two games of the season. He will miss this Sunday’s game against the Bengals as well as matchups with the Steelers, Browns, and Eagles. The Vikings have a bye in Week 6, so he will be eligible to return for the Vikings’ Week 8 Thursday night game against the Rams.