Vikings will re-sign LS Andrew DePaola

Long snapper Andrew DePaola has played in every game for the Vikings over the last five seasons and he’s set to extend his run in Minnesota.

DePaola’s agent Sean Stellato told Adam Schefter of ESPN that his client has agreed to a new one-year deal with the Vikings. It comes with a fully guaranteed salary of $1.725 million.

DePaola played the final seven games of the 2020 season with Minnesota, so his consecutive game streak stands at 88 games heading into the 2026 season. He has 14 tackles and a fumble recovery over that span.

The Vikings also have kicker Will Reichard due back for another year, but they’ll need a new punter with Ryan Wright set to sign with the Saints this week.