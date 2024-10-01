Vikings will travel to London on Thursday for Friday morning arrival

The Vikings and Jets will begin this year’s iteration of the NFL’s London series this week with a matchup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

As head coach Kevin O’Connell addressed in his Monday press conference, Minnesota will stick to its usual Wednesday schedule before changing things up a bit on Thursday as they fly across the pond to arrive in England on Friday morning.

O’Connell said he relies on the team’s player health and performance staff to come up with the best schedule for the unusual week.

“I just trust that they tell me what they think is best,” O’Connell said. “Then it’s all about the intent of making sure the players know exactly what to expect, what the challenges may be. There’s no smoke and mirrors to this. It’s a difficult week, but it’s a difficult week for both teams with the travel. The best thing you can do is not try to confuse anybody, not try to trick anybody. Here’s what it is. Here’s how we’re going to attack it, and here’s why. Our guys always respond to that.”

Tough as it can be, O’Connell said he loves going over to play in London.

“I think it’s a really, really cool experience. We won a football game there, came back and played a game a week later at U.S. Bank Stadium in ’22. We’re going to get the bye week this time,” O’Connell said. “I said yesterday the previous four weeks mean absolutely nothing for the challenge of the New York Jets this week. Which is a great, great challenge between Aaron Rodgers and their defense and just a really good roster, good coaches, and tough schemes to go against.

“We’ve got to have a really good week of prep. It’s been kind of our separator here over the first month. It’s good preparation leading into a lot of confidence to play well.”

