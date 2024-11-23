 Skip navigation
Vikings will waive CB Akayleb Evans

  
Published November 23, 2024 10:50 AM

The Vikings are moving on from another 2022 draft pick.

Per NFL Media, Minnesota will be waiving cornerback Akayleb Evans.

A fourth-round pick (118th overall) in G.M. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s first year on the job, Evans started 15 games in 2023. This year, he has seven appearances but zero starts. He had been listed on the depth chart as a backup to Byron Murphy, Jr.

Evans will now pass through waivers. If unclaimed, he’ll become a free agent.

The 8-2 Vikings visit the 4-6 Bears on Sunday. For a preview of that and all Week 12 games, click here.