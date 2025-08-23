 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings work out free agent QB Carson Wentz

  
Published August 23, 2025 05:38 PM

The Vikings are working out free agent quarterback Carson Wentz on Saturday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN reports.

It’s a sign the Vikings want a proven quarterback on the roster behind J.J. McCarthy, who has yet to take his first regular-season snap. Undrafted rookie free agent Max Brosmer was the team’s best quarterback behind McCarthy in the preseason over veterans Sam Howell and Brett Rypien.

Wentz played in a similar offense as Kevin O’Connell’s when he was with the Rams in 2023, and Vikings quarterbacks coach Josh McCown was Wentz’s backup with the Eagles in 2019.

Wentz, 32, served as Patrick Mahomes’ backup last season.

Wentz was the No. 2 overall pick in 2016 and has played with the Eagles, Colts, Commanders, Rams and Chiefs in his nine seasons.