Vikings work out free agent QB Carson Wentz

The Vikings are working out free agent quarterback Carson Wentz on Saturday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN reports.

It’s a sign the Vikings want a proven quarterback on the roster behind J.J. McCarthy, who has yet to take his first regular-season snap. Undrafted rookie free agent Max Brosmer was the team’s best quarterback behind McCarthy in the preseason over veterans Sam Howell and Brett Rypien.

Wentz played in a similar offense as Kevin O’Connell’s when he was with the Rams in 2023, and Vikings quarterbacks coach Josh McCown was Wentz’s backup with the Eagles in 2019.

Wentz, 32, served as Patrick Mahomes’ backup last season.

Wentz was the No. 2 overall pick in 2016 and has played with the Eagles, Colts, Commanders, Rams and Chiefs in his nine seasons.