Viral Chargers fan admits she’s a Vikings fan, too

When ESPN repeatedly showed video on Monday night of a rabid Chargers fan, something seemed off.

And something definitely was.

At first blush, the thinking was that perhaps the person was paid by the Chargers and/or the NFL to potentially attract ESPN cameras during the game. The truth is a bit more complicated. However, it appears that Merriane Do has gotten the 15 minutes of fame she has craved for multiple years.

Between appearing on Pat McAfee’s show and talking to TMZ to landing as the Chargers’ new Twitter/X profile picture, Do is getting it done. And she apparently has been trying to do it for a while.

Someone found a picture of Do as a Vikings fan. Our guess is that it comes from the 2019 game between the Vikings and Chargers at an undersized soccer stadium in Carson.

Despite suggestions that her son plays for a team known as the Vikings, Do has admitted to TMZ that she was and is a fan of the Minnesota Vikings.

“I grew up in Minnesota before moving to California almost 20 years ago,” Do told TMZ. “I don’t think you have to be a single-team fan. I love my Chargers and I’m not gonna deny my Vikings. At the end of the day, yes, I’ve been a Vikings fan, I’ve been through that journey as a Vikings fan and still am, but I’m here in L.A. for the past 20 years.”

The more likely truth is that she has been doing what she did on Monday night at Chargers games for a while now, hopeful that, eventually, it would all go viral. And it did. She has gotten what she wanted.

Not money, apparently. Not as a paid actor. She wanted the fame — as evidenced by the fact that she and her husband specifically reached out to the Chargers and asked for their names to be released. And as evidenced by the fact that she’s now making the rounds on any show that invites her on.

And that’s fine. Many want fame. Few achieve it. Merianne Do definitely did.