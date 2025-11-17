 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

SamDarnoldPFT11-17.jpg
Darnold throws four interceptions in loss to Rams
JamarrSpitPFT__649292.jpg
Will Chase be suspended for incident with Ramsey?
RodgersPFT11-17.jpg
Rodgers suffers wrist injury in win vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

SamDarnoldPFT11-17.jpg
Darnold throws four interceptions in loss to Rams
JamarrSpitPFT__649292.jpg
Will Chase be suspended for incident with Ramsey?
RodgersPFT11-17.jpg
Rodgers suffers wrist injury in win vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Virginia Tech vacancy will be filled by James Franklin

  
Published November 17, 2025 04:32 PM

The college football coaching carousel starts — and in some cases stops — spinning before the NFL version starts spinning at full speen.

One of the many vacancies in the Power Four conferences has already been filled, by a coach who had already been fired elsewhere.

Via Pete Thamel of ESPN.com, Virginia Tech is finalizing a deal to hire former Penn State coach James Franklin. The move is expected to carve significantly into Franklin’s $49 million Nittany Lions buyout.

It’s unclear whether any current NFL head coaches would have been interested in the position after the current season. It’s possible that backchannels were activated as to one or more potential candidates. It’s possible that other schools with current vacancies are working those same backchannels.

Regardless, the availability of multiple big-time (and potentially big-money) college jobs could have ramifications for the NFL, with current or soon-to-be former head coaches (and perhaps some assistant coaches) eyeballing those opportunities.

The challenge for every NFL franchise and major university when firing the current coach is who will the replacement be? Sometimes, the termination is made with a clear plan in mind. Sometimes, it’s far more important to move on from the person who currently has the job.

Regardless, the NFL’s coaching carousel (which already has created two in-season vacancies), will be cranking up the calliope in less than seven weeks.