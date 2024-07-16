Vita Vea: Body feels good after trying new approach this offseason

Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea changed things up heading into his seventh NFL season.

Vea’s weight loss was a talking point around the Bucs during their offseason program and he told former teammate Beau Allen on the Green Light podcast about how it came with other changes to his routine. Vea said he “took a bigger step” this year by leaving Tampa in favor of working out in Oregon with another former teammate Ndamukong Suh.

Vea said he thinks that getting out of town turned out to be the right decision.

“So I had just gotten really comfortable here,” Vea said. “I think I needed a change of scenery and just kind of grow up in my own sense. Trying something new, that’s what I did. I think it helped me out a lot. My body feels good right now.”

Vea has been a key member of the defense in Tampa for years and we’ll see if the offseason shakeup results in an even bigger contribution once the Bucs hit the field this fall.