Vita Vea did not practice Wednesday with foot injury

One of the Buccaneers’ key defenders has an injury concern entering Week 1.

Defensive tackle Vita Vea did not practice on Wednesday with a foot injury, according to the team’s practice report.

One of the league’s best at his position, Vea recorded a career-high 7.0 sacks with 10 tackles for loss and 13 QB hits in 16 games last season.

Safety Christian Izien (oblique) and outside linebacker Haason Reddit (personal) were two more who did not practice. While receiver Chris Godwin (ankle) and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee) did not participate, that was expected. Neither Godwin nor Wirfs are likely to play Week 1.

Cornerback Benjamin Morrison (quad) and tight end Cade Otton (groin) were limited on Wednesday.

Cornerback Josh Hays (ankle) and running back Sean tucker (hand) were full participants.