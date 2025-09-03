 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tombradyv2_250903.jpg
Brady offers take on QB evolution in 2025 vs. 2000
nbc_pft_kellenmoore_250903.jpg
Moore peels back curtain on move to start Rattler
nbc_pft_preseasonawards_v2_250903.jpg
PFT preseason awards: OROY, DROY, MVP, more

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tombradyv2_250903.jpg
Brady offers take on QB evolution in 2025 vs. 2000
nbc_pft_kellenmoore_250903.jpg
Moore peels back curtain on move to start Rattler
nbc_pft_preseasonawards_v2_250903.jpg
PFT preseason awards: OROY, DROY, MVP, more

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vita Vea did not practice Wednesday with foot injury

  
Published September 3, 2025 04:42 PM

One of the Buccaneers’ key defenders has an injury concern entering Week 1.

Defensive tackle Vita Vea did not practice on Wednesday with a foot injury, according to the team’s practice report.

One of the league’s best at his position, Vea recorded a career-high 7.0 sacks with 10 tackles for loss and 13 QB hits in 16 games last season.

Safety Christian Izien (oblique) and outside linebacker Haason Reddit (personal) were two more who did not practice. While receiver Chris Godwin (ankle) and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee) did not participate, that was expected. Neither Godwin nor Wirfs are likely to play Week 1.

Cornerback Benjamin Morrison (quad) and tight end Cade Otton (groin) were limited on Wednesday.

Cornerback Josh Hays (ankle) and running back Sean tucker (hand) were full participants.