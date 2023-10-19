Vita Vea missing from Bucs practice Thursday

Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Falcons may be in doubt.

Vea was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday because of a foot injury he suffered during last Sunday’s loss to the Lions. Reporters at Thursday’s practice noted that Vea was not on the field at all during the open portion of practice.

The Bucs could be playing it cautious in order to get to Sunday with Vea healthy enough to play. Friday’s participation and injury designation will provide more information on that front.

Vea has 19 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles so far this season.