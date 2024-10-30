Von Miller feels he’s in a “good spot” in return from suspension

Von Miller was back on the Bills’ practice field on Wednesday.

Miller served a four-game suspension for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. Miller was arrested in November 2023 after being accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend, but denied the allegations and the case has since been closed.

On Wednesday, Miller said he’s happy to have that and his past injury issues behind him as the Bills move into the second half of their season.

“I’m in a great spot, I’m just happy all of that stuff is behind me,” Miller said, via SI.com. “Since I’ve been here with the Buffalo Bills, it’s either been injury, PUP list, or the suspension, and I’m just happy to have all the stuff behind me for the first time in two-and-a-half years, and able to just focus on football. I’m in a really good spot just to be able to put all this stuff behind me and just to be able to move forward.”

Miller had three sacks in four games before his suspension, which was a welcome change in production from his sackless 2023 campaign and the Bills will be hoping he can pick up where he left off.