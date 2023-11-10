Von Miller on facing Broncos: It’ll be fun, it’s not a revenge game or anything like that

There aren’t a lot of firsts left for Bills edge rusher Von Miller in his 13th NFL season and he’ll check one of the remaining ones off his list on Monday night.

Miller will play against the Broncos for the first time. The Broncos drafted Miller second overall in 2011 and he remained with the team until he was traded to the Rams during the 2021 season, but the departure wasn’t acrimonious and Miller said being back in Denver is going to be “a treat for me.”

“It’ll be fun. It’ll be different, for sure,’’ Miller said at a Thursday press conference. “It’ll be fun. It’s not like a revenge game or anything like that. I left on good terms. We won a Super Bowl. I had a great relationship with everybody in that facility. I didn’t have any bad blood with anybody in there.”

Miller said he still keeps in touch with many of his former teammates who remain in Denver, but noted that the team has welcomed a new owner, General Manager, and head coach since his departure so that helps him view it as “just another game” despite the history.

Recent history is a more pressing matter to Miller’s mind as he has still been rounding into form after last season’s knee injury. He said he felt the best he’s felt all season during last Sunday’s game against the Bengals and that “it’s time” for his game to reach previous levels.