Vonn Bell set to return to Bengals on one-year deal

The Bengals are bringing back a familiar face to their defense.

Cincinnati has agreed to a one-year deal with safety Vonn Bell, according to his agent, David Canter.

Bell, 29, was previously with the Bengals from 2020-2022, starting 48 games for the club. He then signed a three-year deal with the Panthers last offseason and started 13 games but was released earlier this week.

The Bengals will benefit from Bell’s previous contract, as the Panthers will pay most of Bell’s $6 million salary in 2024. Per multiple reports, Cincinnati will pay Bell the veteran minimum.

A Saints second-round pick in 2016, Bell has appeared in 122 career games with 106 starts over his eight-year career. He’s recorded 37 passes defensed, seven interceptions, 15 forced fumbles, 11 fumble recoveries, and 9.5 sacks.