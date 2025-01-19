 Skip navigation
Walt Anderson: Under current rules, officials were correct to penalize Texans on Saturday

  
Published January 19, 2025 01:09 PM

A pair of penalties against the Texans in Saturday’s 23-14 loss to the Chiefs drew a lot of scrutiny during and after the game, but the NFL’s rules analyst said both calls were correct under the current rules.

Walt Anderson said on NFL Network that there could be debate about whether there was forcible contact by Texans defensive end Will Anderson on what was ruled roughing the passer in the first quarter of the game, but noted that the NFL rulebook calls for officials to throw a flag when there is any doubt about whether roughing has occurred. Anderson also said that replay assist can help officials pick up a flag if there is no contact to the helmet of a quarterback, but that there was contact on that play.

The Competition Committee could revisit either of those things this offseason.

“That’s the rule for this year,” Anderson said.

The Texans were also flagged for unnecessary roughness for a hit on Mahomes after a late slide even though it appeared two Texans defenders collided with each other while making incidental contact with Mahomes. Anderson said replay shows the “hairline” of a Texans helmet strikes Mahomes once the quarterback is already on the ground and that replay assist can’t be used to adjust the call in that circumstance.