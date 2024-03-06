Was the Russell Wilson trade the worst ever?

Broncos country, let’s ride.

Right off a friggin’ cliff.

Four days short of the two-year anniversary of the announcement of the tentative deal that brought quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seahawks to the Broncos, the Broncos pulled the plug on the experiment. And it’s fair to ask whether it was the worst trade ever made.

Denver gave up plenty to get Wilson. Two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, tight end Noah Fant, quarterback Drew Lock, and defensive end Shelby Harris. In return, the Broncos received a 2022 fourth-round pick that became defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike; he’s currently suspended for violating the NFL gambling policy.

With the two first-round selections, Seattle landed tackle Charles Cross and cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

The trade became worse when the Broncos paid Wilson before they had to. With two years left on his existing deal, they gave him a new contract with $124 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Ultimately, a deal made that same month could end up being worse than the Wilson trade. The Browns surrendered three first-round picks, a 2022 fourth-round pick, a 2023 third-round pick, and a 2024 fourth-rounder for Watson and a 2024 fifth-round selection. Also, the Browns gave Watson a five-year, $230 million contract, every penny of which was guaranteed.

The Broncos were able to escape Wilson’s deal after two bad years. The Browns possibly would, if they could, pull the plug on Watson’s contract. Unless Watson performs starting in 2024 like he did during the early years of his career, the Watson trade could end up being worse than the Wilson trade, primarily because the Wilson trade had an escape hatch. The Watson trade does not.

Regardless, both trades were awful. Both trades robbed the franchises of multiple low-cost and potentially high-talent young players in exchange for an all-in move that has not worked out.

Despite the blunder by the Broncos, they should get credit for not doubling down in the face of a mistake. They’ve admitted it, they’re ripping off the Band-Aid, and they’re moving on.