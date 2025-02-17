Weird vibe lingers between the Rams and Matthew Stafford

After the Rams lost to the Eagles in the divisional round (L.A. gave Philly its toughest game of the entire postseason), quarterback Matthew Stafford said he wanted to take some time to think about his future.

It didn’t take much. With Rams coach Sean McVay adding in the aftermath of the season-ending playoff loss that the Rams hoped to get clarity on Stafford’s situation “sooner than later,” preliminary clarity came by the end of the month. Stafford reportedly plans to play in 2025.

That’s not the end. It’s the beginning. Due to make only $27 million in 2025, Stafford needs a bump to at least 50 percent of the top of the $60 million market at the position. Which means that the Rams and Stafford need to work out a new deal.

Last year, Stafford started clamoring for a revised contract in the immediate aftermath of round one of the draft, when the Rams didn’t pick his potential replacement. While both sides kept the process quiet, it lingered until the very start of training camp — and almost didn’t get done.

Now, what will the Rams do? His cap number for 2025 is nearly $50 million. Cutting him with a post-June 1 designation would result in a $26.67 million cap charge for 2026, with a $4 million guaranteed roster bonus owed to Stafford. Trading him before June 1 (and before the $4 million roster bonus comes due) would spark a $37 million cap charge.

Although it’s not as dire as the Deshaun Watson debacle in Cleveland, the Rams have a mess. They could kick the cap can by extending his contract, but he’s 37. At what point will the Rams (who are young at most positions) pivot to someone more than a decade younger than Stafford?

For now, it’s just a weird vibe. And with several teams looking for quarterbacks — Jets, Steelers, Browns, Titans, Raiders, Giants, Saints (maybe) — the Rams likely remain open for business.

Remember, when G.M. Les Snead was asked about the possibility of trading Stafford? Snead didn’t say, “Next question.” He said, "[I]t’ll take someone calling or us reaching out if we want to do that. Those are the things that’ll be determined down the road here.”

So those things are still to be determined. With the Scouting Combine starting next week in Indianapolis, it could be determined there.