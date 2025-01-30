 Skip navigation
Report: Matthew Stafford plans to play in 2025

  
Published January 29, 2025 07:52 PM

After the Rams’ season ended in the divisional round, Matthew Stafford said he would take some time before determining his future. He apparently didn’t need long.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Rams quarterback plans to play in 2025.

Stafford, who has played the last four of his 16 NFL seasons with the Rams, will need a new contract, whether with the Rams or with another team. He revised his contract with the team before last season and has a $49.6 million cap number for 2025.

The Rams can save $27 million by trading him in a post-June 1 move.

The Rams, though, have “no immediate plan to replace Stafford,” per Rapoport, which makes sense given they appear ready to win now. They finished 10-7 in 2024, winning the NFC West and beating the Vikings in the wild card round before losing to the Eagles in the divisional round.

The Rams don’t have a ready replacement behind Stafford, with backup Jimmy Garoppolo scheduled for free agency in March and Stetson Bennett yet to play a regular-season game.

Rams coach Sean McVay said he hoped for clarity on Stafford’s situation sooner than later, and six days later, he has his answer.