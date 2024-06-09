 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bestduo_240607.jpg
PFT Draft: Best duos in NFL history
nbc_pft_whiparound_240607.jpg
NFL Whiparound: McDaniel, Thompson, Gregory, more
nbc_pft_dancampbell_240607.jpg
Campbell: We are playing for ‘the whole enchilada’

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bestduo_240607.jpg
PFT Draft: Best duos in NFL history
nbc_pft_whiparound_240607.jpg
NFL Whiparound: McDaniel, Thompson, Gregory, more
nbc_pft_dancampbell_240607.jpg
Campbell: We are playing for ‘the whole enchilada’

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Wes Welker is glad he didn’t go to the Tom Brady roast

  
Published June 9, 2024 03:24 PM

Tom Brady regrets being roasted. Wes Welker doesn’t regret not attending Brady’s roast.

Now Miami’s receivers coach, Welker was asked this week about the event.

I was a little disappointed in the Brady roast,” Welker said, via Adam H. Beasley of ProFootballNetwork.com. “There was some funny stuff and everything, but you know, it was what it was.”

Welker, who didn’t elaborate on the basis for his disappointment, wasn’t asked to speak at the roast. He was invited to attend.

“I was asked to sit on the side and get roasted, which I’m glad I wasn’t there,” Welker said. “To each their own, I guess.”

If Welker had attended, he surely would have been chided (probably repeatedly) for the dropped pass in Super Bowl XLVI that prompted Brady’s ex-wife to declare that Brady “cannot fucking throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time.”

I’ve never thought it was a drop. It was a tough catch, and it wasn’t exactly thrown perfectly. But, hey, Welker can’t catch the ball and throw the ball at the same time.