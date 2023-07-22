What happens with Daniel Snyder’s $60 million fine? That has yet to be determined

As Commanders fans celebrate the exit of reviled owner Daniel Snyder, there’s an open question regarding the NFL’s final act of discipline imposed upon him.

What happens with the $60 million fine that Snyder was required to pay, as a result of the Mary Jo White investigation?

“The transaction just closed today and we haven’t finalized plans yet,” Chief NFL Spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT via email on Friday night.

We specifically had asked whether there would be restitution to other teams for the money the Commanders diverted from the Visiting Team Share, or whether the money would be donated to charity, which usually happens in the event of fines.

“Could there be a charitable component?” McCarthy. “Yes, as we have done with previous matters.”

A source with general knowledge of the dynamics told PFT that some of the $60 million could be used to pay for the legal fees and other expenses that Snyder created.

It’s a lot of cash, and it’s fair to wonder where it will go. Although many just assume it will be used to pay restitution, that’s something Snyder could separately be required to do if/when a prosecutor explores whether and to what extent the accounting irregularities constitute actionable fraud.