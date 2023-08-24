What will Trey Lance want to do?

With the 49ers deciding to make Trey Lance the third-string quarterback, and with coach Kyle Shanahan claiming to be willing to work with Lance if he decides he wants a fresh start, there’s an obvious question to answer.

What does Trey Lance want?

Shanahan gave Lance the day off to ponder his predicament. And it’s a real one. If the 49ers had told Lance in April or May that he was going to be QB3, it would have made much more sense to go to a new team. He would have had time to get up to speed, to potentially serve as the primary backup to a starter. To maybe even — in the right city (e.g., Tampa or Atlanta) — compete for the starting job.

Now, exactly two weeks from the start of the 2023 regular season, what are Lance’s realistic options? Be the third-stringer in San Francisco or be the third-stringer somewhere else?

At this point, he might decide his best play is to not uproot his life and stay put, waiting for a chance that could come, if Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold are injured or completely ineffective. Where would Lance have a better chance to play and to play well in 2023? With the 49ers, or with another team?

This assumes the 49ers truly want him. Shanahan possibly would prefer to keep Brandon Allen as the third-string quarterback, and to move on from Lance.

More will be revealed once Lance lets his wishes be known. His reaction to the news that he’s No. 3 possibly is a precursor to a request that he be shipped to Minnesota, a team that (as we reported in April) had interest in him earlier this year. The Vikings also play in the state where Lance grew up, which could be seen as a plus.

It all comes down to what Lance wants. And that could be influenced by what Lance believes the 49ers want. If he no longer feels wanted in San Francisco, he might indeed want to move on.