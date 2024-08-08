 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_preseasondepth_240807.jpg
Florio: Preseason depth charts are meaningful
nbc_pftpm_oconnell_240807.jpg
Vikings hold off on GM, coach contract extensions
nbc_pftpm_harbaugh_240807.jpg
NFL may take action on Harbaugh’s show cause order

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_preseasondepth_240807.jpg
Florio: Preseason depth charts are meaningful
nbc_pftpm_oconnell_240807.jpg
Vikings hold off on GM, coach contract extensions
nbc_pftpm_harbaugh_240807.jpg
NFL may take action on Harbaugh’s show cause order

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

What’s next for Brandon Aiyuk?

  
Published August 7, 2024 10:37 PM

The Brandon Aiyuk situation has been all over the place of late. So where is it going?

It’s gone from being very quiet to being very loud, to being sort of quiet again. It’s created a wide range of conflicting reports regarding which teams are in and which teams are out, and which teams are out and which teams are in.

We have no idea what’s going to ultimately happen. As of right now, I think (I don’t know, but I think) there are two likely outcomes: (1) Aiyuk gets traded to the Steelers; or (2) Aiyuk signs a long-term deal with the 49ers.

He’d possibly already be a member of the Steelers, if they were offering the 49ers more in trade and Aiyuk more in pay. As we hear it, the Steelers are lower than others, on both metrics.

But as others slip away, the Steelers could be the last team standing. Unless, of course, the 49ers realize, “Hey, if someone else will pay him more than we will and give us stuff in return, maybe we should just pay him what he wants.”

So we’ll see what happens. It’s been a strange situation, punctuated by a strange set of contradictory and incomplete reports.

There’s one specific report about which I’m confident. As Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Tuesday, the hold-in is bugging coach Kyle Shanahan. The longer it lasts, the more he wants it to end.