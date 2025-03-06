When will Micah Parsons get his long-term extension?

The Cowboys completed a contract with defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa on Tuesday, signing him to a four-year deal worth up to $80 million with $52 million guaranteed. His cap number is $6.25 million for 2025.

Next up is All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons.

Parsons is under contract for the fifth-year option of $22.06 million but unlikely to show up until he gets a contract extension.

The Cowboys did not get extensions completed with receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott until just before the start of the 2024 season. Lamb missed all of the offseason program, all of training camp and all of the preseason before signing.

“We get criticized because we wait until the end or what you would call the end, and that is lining up for the first game,” owner Jerry Jones said Wednesday, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “It just happens that way. I’ve been one of the earliest out there on several contracts in my 35 years.”

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said preliminary contract talks have started with Parsons.

Parsons is expected to top the three-year, $106.5 million contract extension signed by Las Vegas edge rusher Maxx Crosby on Wednesday. The deal made Crosby the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, something Parsons said late last season he doesn’t need, but he is likely to get.

While Jerry Jones said there is no urgency to complete a deal for Parsons, Stephen Jones hopes for sooner than later.

“That’s always [the goal],” Stephen Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “The goal was to do CeeDee [done] early. That’s always the goal, to get it done when you can get it.”