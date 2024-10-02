Where could Davante Adams end up?

The Davante Adams situation has escalated quickly. And, unless the Raiders go on a winning streak that will make them true contenders in the AFC, Adams will be traded on or before the November 5 trade deadline.

So where might he go?

Here’s a spitball list of potential destinations. Teams that would, could, and/or should be interested. In no order other than the way the 32 teams are categorized in my brain.

1. Jets.

There was some steam in the preseason about a reunion between Adams and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But do the Jets need Adams?

They have Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, and Mike Williams. Would one of them be traded to the Raiders as part of a deal? Someone will be the odd man out when it comes to targets, if Davante becomes a Jet.

2. Bills.

They don’t have a true No. 1 receiver, and they’re fine with it. It’s still better to have one. Especially if they might otherwise have to defend Davante as a member of the Jets, who seem to be the only real threat to Buffalo in the division.

3. Steelers.

They still don’t have a clear No. 2 receiver behind George Pickens. (Maybe having Adams would make Pickens the No. 2.)

The Steelers were on the verge of trading for 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk when he decided to stay put. The Steelers could still use help at the position, especially since they are becoming true contenders.

4. Colts.

The Week 4 win over the Steelers makes the Colts into a potential playoff team. Adams would help to cement their status, either in the chase for a wild-card or in an effort to topple the Texans for the division crown.

5. Chiefs.

They’re the most obvious destination. The question is whether the Raiders would trade Adams to a bitter division rival that is trying to make history with a third straight Super Bowl win.

If Adams were to become the No. 1 option in Kansas City and if the Chiefs were to win their third title in a row, Raiders fans might view that as an unforgivable move.

6. Commanders.

Jayden Daniels is the real deal. And he’d be dealing even more effectively with a receiver like Adams on the team.

7. Cowboys.

I didn’t mention them during PFT Live, but then I remembered something Rodney Harrison said on Friday’s show. They need more from the receivers not named CeeDee Lamb. Adams would give them that.

And remember this — the Cowboys traded with the Raiders for Amari Cooper during the 2018 season. And it worked out very well for Dallas.

8. Packers.

Green Bay has a solid young group of receivers. With Christian Watson out for a while due to a high ankle sprain, Adams would provide skills and experience and a familiar face.

9. 49ers.

Could they decide to give up on Brandon Aiyuk, not long after signing him to a long-term deal? If so, how about a flip-flop with the Raiders for Adams?

They’d take an $18.4 million cap charge in 2025 by trading him now. And they will have paid him $23 million for less than a season of work.

But they could end up getting Adams plus more for Aiyuk. If the Raiders would want him. Or if the 49ers could find a separate trade partner for Aiyuk at the same time they trade for Adams.