Where does Cam Akers fit in the Vikings’ depth chart?

Through two games, the Vikings have struggled in the running game. They will now beef up the position, with the addition of Cam Akers.

What does it mean for the holdovers? Alexander Mattison is the starter. He has 62 yards on 19 carries. Ty Chandler has four carries, and no yards.

Myles Gaskin rounds out the depth chart. He’s the most likely to be in danger.

In March, the Vikings signed Mattison to a two-year, $7 million contract, with $6.35 million guaranteed at signing. Thereafter, the Vikings cut veteran Dalvin Cook, who was due to make in excess of $10 million in 2023.

The team’s struggles in the running game could trace to a lack of commitment, lack of execution, or some of both. With great options in the passing game, it’s tempting to pivot to throwing the ball if there are any struggles on the ground.

The Vikings have run the ball 22 percent of the time, through two games.

Every offense needs balance, if only to keep defenses guessing. The decision to trade for Akers suggests that the Vikings are racking up the lack of running to the personnel currently on the roster.