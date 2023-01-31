 Skip navigation
Where’s Vic Fangio going?

  
Published January 31, 2023 05:45 AM
nbc_pft_vicfangio_230131
January 31, 2023 09:08 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons shed light on the difference between sifting through conflicting reports versus Vic Fangio stating something isn’t finalized and where else he potentially could land.

Two days ago, NFL Network told us that former Broncos coach Vic Fangio would become the Dolphins’ new defensive coordinator. Other reports, relying on unnamed sources, have echoed that same sentiment.

Fangio, for his part, has told two different reporters that nothing is done.

As of this posting, nothing has been announced by the Dolphins.

The announcement in theory, could some at any time. Or not at all. Folks are watching the 49ers, a team mentioned by Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle in his tweet with an on-the-record quote from Fangio that “nothing has been decided on my end .”

Indeed, chatter has increased over the past day that Fangio could be the replacement for DeMeco Ryans, once the 49ers defensive coordinator takes the head-coaching job in Houston.

So we continue to watch and wait for something official, from Miami or San Francisco or somewhere else. As we’ve learned in past cases, until something is done it’s never actually done.