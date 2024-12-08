Whether Kirk Cousins will be benched this year overlooks an equally important question

With Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins struggling, it’s no surprise that the team is putting the word out that he’s not in danger of being benched this year. Anything else wouldn’t help Cousins dig out of a three-game slump and re-ignite the team’s push for the NFC South crown.

Focusing on Cousins’s short-term status overlooks a far more important question. Who will be the Atlanta starter in 2025?

When the Falcons surprised everyone (Cousins included) by making Michael Penix, Jr. the eighth overall pick in the 2024 draft, the speculation began as to the number of years Penix would ride the pine. Three is the maximum. Two became the loose consensus.

Recent developments point to one and done for Cousins.

He’s due to make only $27.5 million in 2025. That makes his contract very tradable. And while many will shout about his no-trade clause, will he choose to stay and not play or go to a team where he’ll be the starter?

A trade would mean that the Falcons spent $62.5 million for a one-year Cousins rental. Still, they made their willingness to undermine that investment the moment they wrote Penix on a card.

Whether it becomes a two-year stay depends on Cousins. He needs to turn it around, starting today. In his return to Minnesota. Where when he last played he played one of the best games of his career, in a Monday night win over the 49ers.

Six days later, he exited the field for the last time as a Viking. He might only be five games away from doing the same thing as a Falcon.