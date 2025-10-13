Who will be the Titans’ interim head coach?

The Tennessee Titans have announced that coach Brian Callahan is out. The Titans have not yet announced his interim replacement.

There aren’t many obvious candidates on the current coaching staff. Callahan’s father, Bill, has head-coaching experience (he took the Raiders to the Super Bowl in 2002), but it would be awkward, to say the least, for the team to give him the keys. Or for the elder Callahan to take them.

Former Chargers coach Mike McCoy serves as a senior offensive assistant in Tennessee, so he could take the reins for the remainder of the season.

The Titans also could go outside the building, like the Colts did in 2022, hiring former Colts center Jeff Saturday. And, unlike Saturday, there’s a former Titans great who currently is coaching a mid-major college program — and who was interviewed for an NFL job in the most recent cycle.

Eddie George.

Whether he’d leave Bowling Green is a different issue. His buyout would be in the range of $2 million. But he’d be in line for a significant pay increase, since he’s making roughly $600,000 per year in his current gig.

Then there’s Mike McCarthy. He had no buyout in Dallas, and he’s available immediately. He and Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker worked together in Green Bay, for multiple years.

Regardless, the Titans didn’t announce the interim coach at the time they announced the firing of the current one. With a game against former Patriots coach Mike Vrabel only six days away, the clock is ticking. Loudly.