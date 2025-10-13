 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jetsfalltobroncosv2_251013.jpg
Jets offense is ‘below non-functional’
nbc_pft_mnfpreview_251013.jpg
Are the Bills on upset alert against the Falcons?
nbc_pft_seahawksdefeatjahuarsv2_251013.jpg
‘Watch out’ for the Seahawks as a top NFC seed

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Who will be the Titans’ interim head coach?

  
Published October 13, 2025 02:14 PM

The Tennessee Titans have announced that coach Brian Callahan is out. The Titans have not yet announced his interim replacement.

There aren’t many obvious candidates on the current coaching staff. Callahan’s father, Bill, has head-coaching experience (he took the Raiders to the Super Bowl in 2002), but it would be awkward, to say the least, for the team to give him the keys. Or for the elder Callahan to take them.

Former Chargers coach Mike McCoy serves as a senior offensive assistant in Tennessee, so he could take the reins for the remainder of the season.

The Titans also could go outside the building, like the Colts did in 2022, hiring former Colts center Jeff Saturday. And, unlike Saturday, there’s a former Titans great who currently is coaching a mid-major college program — and who was interviewed for an NFL job in the most recent cycle.

Eddie George.

Whether he’d leave Bowling Green is a different issue. His buyout would be in the range of $2 million. But he’d be in line for a significant pay increase, since he’s making roughly $600,000 per year in his current gig.

Then there’s Mike McCarthy. He had no buyout in Dallas, and he’s available immediately. He and Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker worked together in Green Bay, for multiple years.

Regardless, the Titans didn’t announce the interim coach at the time they announced the firing of the current one. With a game against former Patriots coach Mike Vrabel only six days away, the clock is ticking. Loudly.