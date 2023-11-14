Wil Lutz: Just grateful I was able to get another kick there

What could have — and probably should have — ended in disaster turned into triumph when Wil Lutz was able to hit a game-winning 36-yard field goal to give the Broncos a 24-22 victory over the Bills.

That second attempt came after Lutz missed a 41-yard attempt wide right but Buffalo had 12 men on the field for an inexplicable penalty.

Lutz said following the game that he was grateful to have a second chance at the end of the contest, especially after he sent an extra point off the left upright and had a hold botched on a second extra point.

“Extremely grateful that we [got] another opportunity, and you don’t get that opportunity every day,” Lutz said, via John Wawrow of the Associated Press. “So, huge win. Just grateful I was able to get another kick there.”

Lutz had made a similar 40-yard field goal with time winding down in the first half. But for whatever reason, the operation and timing were off in the fourth quarter.

“I’ve got to handle that situation better,” Lutz said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “I had plenty of time to take my steps and everything. And I didn’t. I’m kind of mad at myself the way I handled that kick. Saved by the grace of God.”

And by the Bills’ bad penalty. The Broncos will now take on the Vikings at home next week with good vibes and new life.

“I went through some adversity personally tonight,” Lutz said. “But, short memory. One kick at a time and I’m proud of how we handled that as a unit.”