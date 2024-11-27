Wil Lutz named AFC special teams player of the week for second time in 2024

Wil Lutz came through with five field goals on Sunday in the Broncos’ 29-19 victory over the Raiders.

He’s now been named AFC special teams player of the week for the second time this season.

Lutz connected on all five of his attempts from 38, 53, 54, 45, and 33 yards. He led all kickers with 17 total points in Week 12.

Lutz also won the weekly award for his Week 3 performance this year. It’s the sixth career special teams player of the week award for Lutz, who won his first four with the Saints.