Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Wild card playoff schedule: Cowboys-Bucs will play on Monday Night Football

  
Published January 8, 2023 06:43 PM
nbc_fnia_bengalsbeatravens_230108
January 8, 2023 10:37 PM
The Cincinnati Bengals' win this week against the Baltimore Ravens sets up the same matchup next week in the playoffs and some in the FNIA crew expect a 'bloodbath.'

Only minutes after the Seahawks clinched the final wild-card playoff berth, the NFL announced the wild card weekend schedule.

Tom Brady and the Bucs face the Cowboys on Monday Night Football. He is 7-0 all-time against Dallas, including a season-opening win over them in September.

Saturday, January 14

NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) 7 Seattle at 2 San Francisco (FOX, FOX Deportes)

AFC: 8:15 PM (ET) 5 Los Angeles Chargers at 4 Jacksonville (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

Sunday, January 15

AFC: 1:00 PM (ET) 7 Miami at 2 Buffalo (CBS, Paramount+)

NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) 6 New York Giants at 3 Minnesota (FOX, FOX Deportes)

AFC: 8:15 PM (ET) 6 Baltimore at 3 Cincinnati (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

Monday, January 16

NFC: 8:15 PM (ET) 5 Dallas at 4 Tampa Bay (ESPN/ABC, ESPN2-Manningcast, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)

The NFL will announce the divisional playoff schedule next weekend.