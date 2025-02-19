 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nfl_pftpm_franchisetag_250218.jpg
Bengals a franchise tag ‘hot spot’ with Higgins
nfl_pftpm_parsons_250218.jpg
Cowboys must re-sign Parsons ‘sooner than later’
nbc_pftpm_incognitowells_250218.jpg
Inside the resurfaced Incognito case

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nfl_pftpm_franchisetag_250218.jpg
Bengals a franchise tag ‘hot spot’ with Higgins
nfl_pftpm_parsons_250218.jpg
Cowboys must re-sign Parsons ‘sooner than later’
nbc_pftpm_incognitowells_250218.jpg
Inside the resurfaced Incognito case

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Will Anderson Jr. wins appeal of $25,000 fine for criticizing officials

  
Published February 18, 2025 09:56 PM

Joe Mixon wasn’t the only player to receive good news Tuesday.

The NFL also rescinded the $25,000 fine of Mixon’s Houston teammate, Will Anderson Jr., according to multiple reports.

The league had fined both players for comments made after their playoff loss to the Chiefs in the divisional round.

Anderson said postgame that “we knew it was going to be us against the refs going into the game.”

Anderson was penalized for a hit on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on third-and-8, giving Kansas City new life and that eventually led to a field goal. The NFL, though, did not fine Anderson for the hit, a sign that officials erred in throwing the flag.