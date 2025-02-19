Will Anderson Jr. wins appeal of $25,000 fine for criticizing officials

Joe Mixon wasn’t the only player to receive good news Tuesday.

The NFL also rescinded the $25,000 fine of Mixon’s Houston teammate, Will Anderson Jr., according to multiple reports.

The league had fined both players for comments made after their playoff loss to the Chiefs in the divisional round.

Anderson said postgame that “we knew it was going to be us against the refs going into the game.”

Anderson was penalized for a hit on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on third-and-8, giving Kansas City new life and that eventually led to a field goal. The NFL, though, did not fine Anderson for the hit, a sign that officials erred in throwing the flag.