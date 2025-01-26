 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_billskc_v2_250126.jpg
Chiefs can elevate to ‘special place’ when needed
nbc_simms_superbowlthoughts_250126.jpg
‘No underdog’ in Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LIX
nbc_simms_commanderseagles_250126.jpg
Barkley, Hurts too much for Commanders to match

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_billskc_v2_250126.jpg
Chiefs can elevate to ‘special place’ when needed
nbc_simms_superbowlthoughts_250126.jpg
‘No underdog’ in Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LIX
nbc_simms_commanderseagles_250126.jpg
Barkley, Hurts too much for Commanders to match

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL fines Will Anderson Jr. $25,000 for publicly criticizing officials

  
Published January 26, 2025 02:02 PM

The NFL’s stone tables have one very clear commandment to players.

Thou shalt not say anything mean about the officials.

In addition to the fine that was imposed on Texans running back Joe Mixon for what he didn’t say and the fine that was imposed on Mixon for what he did say, the NFL imposed a $25,000 fine on Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. for publicly criticizing officials.

Said Anderson after the loss to the Chiefs, “We knew it was going to be us against the refs going into this game.”

What he said isn’t as strong as what Mixon didn’t say, but it’s a hair stronger (maybe) than what Mixon did say.

The initial Mixon fine was based on this comment from former Bengals receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh said, “Why play the game if every 50/50 call goes with Chiefs. These officials are trash and bias.”

The second Mixon fine was based on this, which he did say: “Everybody knows how it is playing up here. You can never leave it in the refs’ hands. The whole world see, man.”

The players have every right to be miffed. As the league has previously said, Raiders owner Tom Brady can be fined only if he says something during Fox broadcasts that is “egregiously critical of officiating or call[s] into question the integrity of an official or the crew.”

“Egregious” means “extraordinary in some bad way; glaring; flagrant.”

Were Mixon’s comments egregiously critical? Were Anderson’s?

So either the NFL applies a different standard to owners like Brady, or the NFL has fined Mixon and Anderson for egregious criticism that was hardly “extraordinary in some bad way” or “glaring” or “flagrant.”

Either way, it seems excessive to fine Mixon and Anderson. Some would call it egregious.

And the fines ultimately serve only to shine a brighter light on the persistent flaws in the NFL’s officiating function.