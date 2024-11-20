 Skip navigation
Will Anderson returns to practice on a limited basis

  
Published November 20, 2024 05:46 PM

Defensive end Will Anderson appears to be closing in on a return to the Texans lineup.

Anderson took part in practice on Wednesday as a limited participant, which is a significant change from the last few weeks. Anderson injured his ankle against the Jets on Halloween night and he missed the last two games due to the injury.

Anderson is tied with Danielle Hunter for the team lead with 7.5 sacks so far this season.

Defensive end Denico Autry (knee, oblique), defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi (foot), and tackle Blake Fisher (concussion) missed practice Wednesday. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) and cornerback Derek Stringley (hip) were limited along with Anderson and cornerback Kamari Lassiter (concussion) was a full participant.