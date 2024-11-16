 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Will Anderson ruled out for Texans, no injury designation for Nico Collins

  
Published November 16, 2024 04:20 PM

The Texans will play without edge rusher Will Anderson again this week.

Anderson has been ruled out of Monday night’s game against the Cowboys with the ankle injury he suffered against the Jets in Week Nine. Anderson did not practice at all this week.

While Anderson is still out, the Texans are set to get wide receiver Nico Collins back. Collins has no injury designation after missing the last five games with a hamstring injury.

Defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi (foot) and tackle Blake Fisher (concussion) have been ruled out along with Anderson. Cornerbacks Kamari Lassiter (concussion) and Jeff Okudah (quad) both carry questionable designations into Monday night.

A preview of the Texans-Cowboys matchup and the rest of the Week 11 slate can be found here.