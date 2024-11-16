Will Anderson ruled out for Texans, no injury designation for Nico Collins

The Texans will play without edge rusher Will Anderson again this week.

Anderson has been ruled out of Monday night’s game against the Cowboys with the ankle injury he suffered against the Jets in Week Nine. Anderson did not practice at all this week.

While Anderson is still out, the Texans are set to get wide receiver Nico Collins back. Collins has no injury designation after missing the last five games with a hamstring injury.

Defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi (foot) and tackle Blake Fisher (concussion) have been ruled out along with Anderson. Cornerbacks Kamari Lassiter (concussion) and Jeff Okudah (quad) both carry questionable designations into Monday night.

