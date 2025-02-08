Will Anderson: Texans have the right people in the building, but we need to execute better

Texans pass rusher Will Anderson has been in Houston two years, and both years the Texans went 10-7 and made it to the divisional round of the playoffs. But he says he and his teammates need to do more, if they want to get to the next level.

Anderson said on PFT Live that it’s on the players, not the coaches or the front office, to take the next step.

“We’ve got to execute better,” Anderson said. “We’ve got all the right pieces, we’ve got all the right people in the building, they’re going to keep bringing in great guys, but as players — as much as you want to look at coaching — as players, we’ve got to take it upon ourselves: How are we sacrificing our time, how are we watching film together, what are we doing to make sure that we’re getting enough out of the day to be ready for Sunday, to get ready for these big games.”

The Texans won only three games the year before Anderson arrived, so two 10-win seasons has to be viewed as a successful start to Anderson’s career. But he won’t be satisfied until he’s at the Super Bowl to play, and not to make media appearances.