Will Brandon Staley be fired today?

The Chargers embarrassed themselves on Thursday night, against one of their biggest rivals. Will their coach pay for it with his job on Friday morning?

It became clear during the course of the 63-21 loss to the Raiders that the Chargers weren’t fully committed to the cause. That some (not all, but some) players were mailing it in. Going through the motions. Checking the boxes on a lost season before embarking on whatever the future might hold in 2024.

It seems inevitable that Brandon Staley’s future holds a pink slip after the season ends. Will he even make it there?

Much depends on those making the decision. Maybe owner Dean Spanos is fine with it. Maybe he’s willing to stick with Staley through the end of the season. Hell, maybe Spanos will decide to keep Staley for 2024. After all, Staley survived an epic collapse in a playoff game last year, at a time when multiple big names were circling the opportunity to coach franchise quarterback Justin Herbert.

The question for now, as in right now, is whether once the sun rises in L.A. the curtain will fall on Staley. Many Chargers fans will say it should. No football fans will be surprised if it does.