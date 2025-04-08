 Skip navigation
Will Campbell a slight favorite over Armand Membou to be first offensive lineman drafted

  
Published April 8, 2025 11:23 AM

It’s a two-horse race to be the first offensive lineman selected in the 2025 NFL draft.

LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell is a slight favorite over Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou to be the first lineman drafted. At DraftKings, Campbell is a -125 favorite and Membou’s odds are -105.

Campbell was an All-American last year and a first-team All-SEC selection each of the last two years. Membou was a three-year starter at Missouri. Both are just 21 years old and still have room to improve as linemen.

The long shot to be the first lineman drafted is Texas tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. at +900. Everyone else is an extreme long shot with odds of +6000 or longer.