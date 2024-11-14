Will D.K. Metcalf return from knee injury on Sunday? “I don’t know yet”

Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf has missed two games, due to a knee injury. Will he return on Sunday at San Francisco, four weeks after suffering the injury?

“I don’t know yet,” Metcalf told reporters on Wednesday. “Going to practice today and then see how it goes.”

Metcalf also was asked how “mentally tough” it was to miss a pair of games, before the bye week.

“I mean it wasn’t tough at all,” Metcalf said. “I wasn’t a hundred percent and I knew I couldn’t go out there and be the best version of myself just for myself and the team. So I mean it was an easy decision for me. Nothing mental was going on. It was just hard on game days, just sitting back and having to watch, it was just kind of a different perspective.”

He nevertheless learned some things from watching the games.

“Just to be a better teammate,” Metcalf said, “coaching-wise or just telling [other receivers], whatever I saw out there on the field and just trying to keep everybody encouraged on the sideline.”

The Seahawks would benefit from Metcalf’s return. They’ve lost two games without him. And, after starting 3-0, the Seahawks have lost five of six. They need to turn it around quickly, or they’ll soon be out of the race for a playoff berth.