Will DeAndre Hopkins be the next receiver to be traded?

The news that the Cowboys traded for receiver Brandin Cooks sparked the fairly obvious next report that the Cowboys were out of the OBJ sweepstakes.

Dallas also likely won’t be pursuing Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

But someone will. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media saws that Hopkins’s status now “comes into focus,” and that “talks are ramping up among the interested teams.”

This could be interpreted as a deliberate effort by the Cardinals to remind any and all potential suitors that it’s time to speak now or forever hold your picks.

Regardless, it has seemed inevitable that Hopkins will be traded. He had been linked to the Cowboys. It’s unclear where he’ll now land.

Hopkins has a non-guaranteed base salary of $19.45 million for 2023, and a non-guaranteed base salary of $14,915,000 for 2024. He surely will be looking for a raise, given the current market at the position. The team that trades for him will need to realize, and accept, that wrinkle.