 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Will Jamal Adams be ready for start of season?

  
Published June 8, 2023 03:42 PM
CbLFl1wl_wXM
June 6, 2023 08:32 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine if Tua Tagovailoa, Derek Carr, Geno Smith and Kyler Murray have proven themselves or if they still have something to prove next season.

The Seahawks still can’t say for certain whether safety Jamal Adams will be ready to play by the start of the season.

The team hopes the quadriceps Adams tore in the season opener in 2022 will heal in time. But coach Pete Carroll expressed uncertainty when asked if he had any concerns about Adams’ availability for Sept. 10.

“No, not yet. We’ll see . Let’s get to camp and see what happens,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. “It may be too much to ask; I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Adams has spent the offseason rehabbing back home in Texas. He attended meetings virtually this offseason before arriving in Seattle this week for the mandatory minicamp, where team doctors and athletic trainers have gotten a look at his leg.

Carroll said Adams has good range of motion and now is working on getting his strength back, which will take time.

“He’s going to do everything he can to get it right,” Carroll said. “As soon as he can be right, he’s going to be right.”

The Seahawks added insurance by signing free agent Julian Love, but they hope to employ a three-safety scheme with Adams, Love and Quandre Diggs.