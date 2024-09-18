Will Levis forced to change his phone number after unwanted messages

Titans quarterback Will Levis is searching for answers, but he has no interest in answering angry fans.

Levis’ phone number was leaked, he said, prompting unwanted messages from angry fans criticizing his play.

He was forced to change his number Wednesday.

“I don’t know how my number got out there with the fans, but I got a lot of texts,” Levis said, via Terry McCormick of Main Street Nashville. “That’ll be nice to shut that part and put it behind me. I haven’t opened social [media] in the last couple of weeks. I just think that’s the healthiest way to go about it. I don’t want to or care to hear any of the things people say about me, and I’m just going to keep chugging along regardless of what they say. It sucks that the world is the way that it is, and I’m looking forward to having some privacy.”

Levis got an earful from coach Brian Callahan after a bonehead play Sunday but said he deserved that.

He ranks 26th with a 67.3 passer rating, throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions and losing two fumbles. The Titans have the league’s top defense, but their offense is tied for 24th with a passing game that ranks 27th.

Despite that, Callahan said Levis took a step in the loss to the Jets.

“Will’s improvement from Week 1 to Week 2, to me, was noticeable,” Callahan said. “Everything about how he moved in the pocket, where he had his eyes, just everything about playing the position was better in Week 2. “I think offensively as a whole, there’s a lot of things that were better from Week 1 to Week 2. We’ve got to get a lot better between Week 2 and Week 3. And that’s just the nature of the NFL, especially in the early part of the season, is how quickly you can improve your team and what you do well. I’m really pleased with how he played for the most part, and that didn’t change after we watched the tape.”