Will Levis: No problem with Brian Callahan yelling at me, I was yelling at myself

Titans quarterback Will Levis got an earful from head coach Brian Callahan after a bonehead play on Sunday, and Levis says he deserved it.

Callahan yelled at Levis after an attempted lateral turned into a turnover in Sunday’s loss to the Jets, and Callahan said after the game that Levis had been “dumb” and needed to stop making such mistakes. Today, Levis said the things Callahan said to him were the same things he was thinking to himself.

“He told us straight off, he’s not a yeller and screamer, but he can be and there’s certain situations that allow for that, and that definitely was one of those situations,” Levis said. “I didn’t bat an eye at it. I took the coaching. I was yelling at myself in my head the same way he was yelling at me. I know it’s an emotional response that we all have after things like that. We were right back to it, and he had confidence in me on the next play taking that shot. That was cool to feel, coming back on the field after that turnover, even though we had another one after that. I don’t have any problem with how he handled himself.”

The Titans need Levis to be a lot better with his decision making, or else next year the Titans are going to need a new quarterback.