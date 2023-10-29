Will Levis hits DeAndre Hopkins for first NFL TD; Titans up 7-3

Will Levis has thrown his first NFL touchdown pass.

The Titans second-round pick put the right touch on a deep ball to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Hopkins took it for a 47-yard touchdown late in the first quarter. The score put the TItans up 7-3 in Atlanta.

Levis started the game, but Malik Willis got into the game for a play that ended with a fumbled snap recovered by the Titans. Levis has been in the game since that turnover and is now 6-of-7 for 67 yards.

The Titans held the Falcons to a field goal after the fumble thanks to a Harold Landry sack and a Jeffery Simmons sack forced a punt on the second Falcons possession.