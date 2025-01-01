Will Levis hopes to end the season on a good note

Titans head coach Brian Callahan said on Monday that the team plans to play both of their quarterbacks in Sunday’s regular season finale and that will mark Will Levis’s first game action since he was benched in favor of Mason Rudolph against the Bengals in Week 15.

Levis’s benching ended his second extended run as a starter this season and it remains to be seen if a third one will be in his future. That’s a question for the offseason and Levis said on Wednesday that his focus is on making the most of a last chance to play this year.

“It’s the last opportunity this year to go play some ball, and I’m excited to go out there and try and get another win,” Levis said, via the team’s website. “I sure as heck wouldn’t want my last throw to be a pick-six. So at least I have a shot at that not being the case. I am focused on playing quarterback the best that I can and it’s a good opportunity to try and end the season on a good note.”

Callahan has not said if Levis or Rudolph will start against the Texans and said he will wait to make any announcement until the practice week is over.