Will Levis: I’d handle sideline exchange at DeAndre Hopkins differently if I did it again

Titans quarterback Will Levis and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins couldn’t connect on a deep ball during the first quarter of last Sunday’s overtime loss to the Colts and an animated Levis was caught on camera addressing Hopkins on the sideline after the play.

Hopkins wound up with five catches for 75 yards and a game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter, so it wasn’t a great surprise that both players downplayed any tension immediately after the game. On Wednesday, Levis revisited the moment and said it was a moment for him to learn about a better way to handle similar situations.

“Maybe I forgot I was on TV,” Levis said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “Just one of those things that just happened. If I would’ve gone back, I would’ve been more neutral about it, for sure. But that’s just part of the things about being an NFL quarterback and learning along the way of how to be a leader and how to get your guys going. Definitely would’ve handled it differently if I would’ve done it again.”

At 4-8, there isn’t much playoff hope for the Titans this year so Levis’ development will be front and center for the final five weeks of the season. Handling moments like the one from Sunday, both in the game and in the press conference, will be part of that process.