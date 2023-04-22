Will Levis is now the betting favorite to go No. 2 overall

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is now the favorite to be the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Multiple sports books have installed Levis as the favorite to be the second overall pick, either to the Texans or to some other team if the Texans trade down.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the overwhelming favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick. The intrigue starts at No. 2, where the Texans haven’t tipped their hands and have indicated that they would consider trading down, or taking a non-quarterback.

For most of the pre-draft process, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was the favorite to go No. 2, but his odds have dropped amid increasing talk that the Texans (and other teams) aren’t as high on him as many believed.

The player with the next-best odds to go No. 2 overall is Texas Tech pass rusher Tyree Wilson. Stroud and Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson are now viewed as long shots to go with the second overall pick on Thursday night.