Will Levis: NFL debut a dream come true

The Titans chose rookie Will Levis to start in place of Ryan Tannehill on Sunday and it turned out to be the right call.

Levis threw four touchdown passes to tie a record for a player in his NFL debut and the Titans won 28-23 over the Falcons at home. Three of Levis’ touchdowns went to DeAndre Hopkins and three of them — two to Hopkins and one to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine — were longer than 30 yards as Levis provided some explosiveness to a Titans offense that’s lacked it for much of this season.

After the win, head coach Mike Vrabel said it was “not a bad debut” while Levis was a bit more effusive about the experience.

“This is a dream come true for sure,” Levis said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. “I dreamed of this moment as a kid and to get a win is incredible. But we have a few more minutes to celebrate it today, then we’re on to Pittsburgh as Vrabel would say.”

That game against the Steelers is on Thursday night and another good outing for Levis would make for a hard call about going back to Tannehill when he’s deemed healthy enough to return.