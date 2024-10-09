Will Levis’ shoulder better than expected, and he’s “fighting like hell” to play

Titans quarterback Will Levis will not need any surgery on his right shoulder after the season. The injury is not as bad as initially feared, with Levis dealing with an AC sprain.

Levis was injured in the Sept. 30 game against the Dolphins.

“Yeah, it sucks anytime you get an injury, but especially when it’s to a body part that’s so crucial to your career, your life and what you do. It’s scary,” Levis said, via video from Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com. “I’m glad that I came off the field with the diagnosis that wasn’t as bad as it could have been, and I’m working through it to make sure I can get back to where I was.”

Coach Brian Callahan said Levis will retain his starting job when healthy enough to play, and Levis is hoping that is this week. The Titans play the Colts on Sunday.

“I’m a competitor,” Levis said, via video from Buck Reising of AtoZ Sports. “I’m going to push myself to play whatever state that I’m in. It’s going to be hard to keep myself out, but I’ve got to be smart and see how I feel and not put myself or my team in jeopardy, but I’m fighting like hell to get out there.”

The Titans signed Trevor Siemian to their practice squad as an emergency third option with Levis and Mason Rudolph the only quarterbacks on the roster. But Levis was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

Safety Jamal Adams (hip), wide receiver Treylon Burks (personal) and defensive lineman Keondre Coburn (knee) did not practice.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (rest), defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (elbow) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (rest) were limited.