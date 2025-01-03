Will Levis will start Sunday’s season finale for Titans

Will Levis will be back behind center on Sunday.

Via multiple reporters on the scene, Titans head coach Brian Callahan said on Friday that Levis will start the Week 18 matchup against the Texans.

But Mason Rudolph is still likely to see time, particularly if Levis is ineffective.

Levis has started 11 games this season, completing 63.7 percent of his passes for 1,916 yards with 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Rudolph has appeared in seven games with nine starts, completing 63.5 percent of his passes for 1,460 yards with nine touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Callahan also noted that running back Tony Pollard will be a game-day decision.

Arden Key, Amani Hooker, Jaelyn Duncan, Tyjae Spears, Nick Folk, and Tyler Boyd have been ruled out.

Additionally, cornerback L’Jarius Sneed has undergone a procedure to speed up the healing of his quad injury. Callahan noted he’s optimistic about Sneed’s health moving forward.